Sneh Rana Joins RCB for WPL 2025 After Shreyanka Patil's Injury

Sneh Rana has been drafted into the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team as a replacement for the injured Shreyanka Patil for the remainder of the Women's Premier League 2025 season.

Patil, a key player for RCB with 19 wickets in her 15 matches, is unable to participate due to an injury, which also kept her out of previous matches against the West Indies and Ireland.

Rana, a seasoned off-spin all-rounder with experience playing for Gujarat Giants, joined RCB for Rs 30 lakh. The defending champions RCB opened their campaign with a six-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants in Vadodara.

(With inputs from agencies.)