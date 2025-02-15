Left Menu

Revolutionizing Indian Shooting: Former Elites Join Coaching Ranks

The NRAI Governing Body meeting sees former shooting legends like Deepali Deshpande and Jaspal Rana join the national coaching setup. Sixteen new coaches elevate the team, with an initiative for the inaugural Shooting League of India also in motion, guided by industry veterans and strategic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:01 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development at the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) Governing Body meeting held in the national capital, several former elite shooters have been inducted into the national team's coaching squad. Dronacharya awardees Deepali Deshpande and Jaspal Rana return as head coach (rifle) and high-performance coach (25 m), respectively, marking a promising shift in the national coaching strategy.

According to an official NRAI press release, the coaching team has expanded with the addition of 16 new members, while 19 existing coaches continue their roles. The new appointments include former shooting luminaries Jitu Rai, Pooja Ghatkar, Pemba Tamang, Amarinder Cheema, and Varsha Tomar, among others, all taking on crucial positions as national team coaches.

Furthermore, the NRAI has strategically appointed High-Performance Managers Mansher Singh and Ronak Pandit for Shotgun and Pistol disciplines, respectively. The meeting also outlined key decisions regarding the inaugural Shooting League of India, with Elena Norman as a Consultant and New Horizons Alliance Pvt Ltd as the Commercial and Marketing Agency. These moves signal a progressive era for Indian shooting sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

