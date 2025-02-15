Rast Strikes Gold: Shiffrin's Slalom Streak Snapped

In a striking turn of events at the Alpine Skiing World Championships in Saalbach, Switzerland's Camille Rast captured the slalom gold, leading a Swiss one-two finish. Wendy Holdener secured the silver, while home favorite Katharina Liensberger from Austria nabbed the bronze.

Prominent American skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who had been third after the initial run, slipped to fifth in the final standings, a rare finish outside the medal positions for the slalom event. She had previously maintained an impressive streak in this discipline, earning medals in the past six championships.

Shiffrin's absence from the podium marks a significant shift in the skiing world, as she had been eyeing a World Cup victory milestone. The skier's season had earlier been derailed by a crash that led to an injury, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)