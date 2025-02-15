India Triumphs in Women's Pro League Opener Against England

In a thrilling start to their Women's Pro League campaign, India scored a significant victory over higher-ranked England, finishing 3-2 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium. A strong performance by the Indian team was highlighted by goals from Vaishnavi Phalke and Deepika on penalty corners, with Navneet Kaur's last-minute goal securing the win.

Despite England's Darcy Bourne and Fiona Crackles finding the net to level the score twice, India's resilience shone through. Coach Harendra Singh's squad demonstrated agility and strategic play, bouncing back from defensive lapses and maintaining pressure on their seventh-ranked opponents.

India's tactical discipline and pace paid off as they withheld England's late resurgence. The victory sets a positive tone for India as they continue their Pro League campaign, showcasing their potential against formidable opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)