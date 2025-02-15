Left Menu

India Triumphs in Women's Pro League Opener Against England

India secured a thrilling 3-2 victory against higher-ranked England in the Women's Pro League at Kalinga Hockey Stadium. Vaishnavi Phalke, Deepika, and Navneet Kaur scored for India, with Kaur's last-minute goal sealing the win. England's Darcy Bourne and Fiona Crackles scored equalizers, but India prevailed.

Updated: 15-02-2025 19:14 IST
India Triumphs in Women's Pro League Opener Against England
In a thrilling start to their Women's Pro League campaign, India scored a significant victory over higher-ranked England, finishing 3-2 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium. A strong performance by the Indian team was highlighted by goals from Vaishnavi Phalke and Deepika on penalty corners, with Navneet Kaur's last-minute goal securing the win.

Despite England's Darcy Bourne and Fiona Crackles finding the net to level the score twice, India's resilience shone through. Coach Harendra Singh's squad demonstrated agility and strategic play, bouncing back from defensive lapses and maintaining pressure on their seventh-ranked opponents.

India's tactical discipline and pace paid off as they withheld England's late resurgence. The victory sets a positive tone for India as they continue their Pro League campaign, showcasing their potential against formidable opposition.

