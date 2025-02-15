Dramatic Late Goal Edges Chennaiyin FC Past Punjab FC

Chennaiyin FC secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League on Saturday, courtesy of a late goal by Daniel Chima Chukwu. The win places Chennaiyin just below Punjab in the standings, both teams level on points but separated by match count and goal differences.

Punjab initially took the lead in the 18th minute through a penalty converted by Wilmar Jordan Gil, but Chennaiyin equalized in the second half when Luka Majcen capitalized on a well-executed move. The game remained tense as both sides sought the winner, creating numerous scoring opportunities that went unconverted.

It was Chukwu's decisive strike in the 84th minute, assisted by Lukas Brambilla, that sealed the outcome. Punjab FC's late efforts to equalize were thwarted by solid defensive play and crucial saves from Chennaiyin's goalkeeper, allowing the hosts to claim their crucial three points at the final whistle.

