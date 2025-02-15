Left Menu

Dramatic Late Goal Edges Chennaiyin FC Past Punjab FC

In a thrilling Indian Super League encounter, Chennaiyin FC clinched a 2-1 victory over Punjab FC. Daniel Chima Chukwu's late strike secured the win for Chennaiyin, who are now just below Punjab in the league table. Both teams fought hard, but Punjab's missed opportunities proved costly.

Updated: 15-02-2025 20:02 IST
Dramatic Late Goal Edges Chennaiyin FC Past Punjab FC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
Chennaiyin FC secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League on Saturday, courtesy of a late goal by Daniel Chima Chukwu. The win places Chennaiyin just below Punjab in the standings, both teams level on points but separated by match count and goal differences.

Punjab initially took the lead in the 18th minute through a penalty converted by Wilmar Jordan Gil, but Chennaiyin equalized in the second half when Luka Majcen capitalized on a well-executed move. The game remained tense as both sides sought the winner, creating numerous scoring opportunities that went unconverted.

It was Chukwu's decisive strike in the 84th minute, assisted by Lukas Brambilla, that sealed the outcome. Punjab FC's late efforts to equalize were thwarted by solid defensive play and crucial saves from Chennaiyin's goalkeeper, allowing the hosts to claim their crucial three points at the final whistle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

