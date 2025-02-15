Camille Rast Triumphs in Thrilling Slalom Showdown at World Championships

In a stunning display of skiing prowess, Camille Rast claimed the women's slalom gold at the Alpine Skiing World Championships, marking a memorable Swiss sweep with silver medalist Wendy Holdener. Meanwhile, American star Mikaela Shiffrin, struggling after a strong start, finished fifth, missing out on a slalom medal for the first time in seven championships.

Despite Rast's dominance, it was a challenging course that tested the mettle of every competitor. Holdener's sensational second run propelled her from fourth to the podium, while Austria's Katharina Liensberger delighted home crowds by capturing the bronze. Rast expressed satisfaction with her performance, noting the varying challenges across two runs.

Mikaela Shiffrin, the record-holding skier, faced setbacks as she continues her comeback from injury. Nevertheless, she found solace in personal progress after surgeries and is eyeing future events to reclaim her podium positions. Shiffrin remains optimistic about the remaining races of the season, keeping her sights on achieving her 100th World Cup victory.

