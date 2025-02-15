Left Menu

India's U20 Women Gear Up for Pink Ladies Cup

The Indian U20 women's football team, led by coach Joakim Alexandersson, will participate in the Pink Ladies U20 Youth Cup in Türkiye. The 23-member squad, selected from the training camp in Bengaluru, includes players who participated in the Indian Women's League. They will face Jordan, Hong Kong, and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian U20 women's football team is set to showcase its talents at the Pink Ladies U20 Youth Cup, scheduled to take place in Manavgat, Türkiye, from February 19 to 25. The squad, guided by coach Joakim Alexandersson, comprises 23 players.

They are scheduled to play against Jordan, Hong Kong, and Russia, with matches being held at the Emirhan Sport Centre in Antalya. The team has been rigorously training at The Sports School in Bengaluru, preparing not only for this tournament but also for upcoming major championship qualifiers in 2025.

The squad includes a blend of players who were part of the Bengaluru training camp, alongside those joining post the Indian Women's League. Departing for Türkiye this Sunday, the team is bolstered by talents like Toijam Thoibisana Chanu and Kajol Dsouza.

