India's U20 Women Gear Up for Pink Ladies Cup

The Indian U20 women's football team is set to showcase its talents at the Pink Ladies U20 Youth Cup, scheduled to take place in Manavgat, Türkiye, from February 19 to 25. The squad, guided by coach Joakim Alexandersson, comprises 23 players.

They are scheduled to play against Jordan, Hong Kong, and Russia, with matches being held at the Emirhan Sport Centre in Antalya. The team has been rigorously training at The Sports School in Bengaluru, preparing not only for this tournament but also for upcoming major championship qualifiers in 2025.

The squad includes a blend of players who were part of the Bengaluru training camp, alongside those joining post the Indian Women's League. Departing for Türkiye this Sunday, the team is bolstered by talents like Toijam Thoibisana Chanu and Kajol Dsouza.

(With inputs from agencies.)