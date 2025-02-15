Left Menu

Spain's Sweet Revenge: Overcoming India in Hockey Pro League

Spain avenged their previous defeat to India by winning 3-1 in a FIH men's Pro League game. Despite India's early lead through Sukhjeet Singh, Spain's Borja Lacalle, Ignacio Cobos, and Bruno Avila secured the victory with robust performances and strategic play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain clinched a 3-1 victory over India in the FIH men's Pro League match, avenging their loss in the Paris Olympics bronze-medal match. The Spaniards exhibited commendable skill and perseverance to seal the win.

India initially took the lead with a goal from Sukhjeet Singh, but their lackluster performance allowed Spain to bounce back. Borja Lacalle scored the equalizer, followed by goals from Ignacio Cobos and Bruno Avila, ensuring the European team emerged triumphant.

Throughout the match, Spain capitalized on India's defensive weaknesses, dominating penalty corners and maintaining pressure. The encounter showcased Spain's determined approach, highlighting their tactical superiority over India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

