Spain's Sweet Revenge: Overcoming India in Hockey Pro League

Spain clinched a 3-1 victory over India in the FIH men's Pro League match, avenging their loss in the Paris Olympics bronze-medal match. The Spaniards exhibited commendable skill and perseverance to seal the win.

India initially took the lead with a goal from Sukhjeet Singh, but their lackluster performance allowed Spain to bounce back. Borja Lacalle scored the equalizer, followed by goals from Ignacio Cobos and Bruno Avila, ensuring the European team emerged triumphant.

Throughout the match, Spain capitalized on India's defensive weaknesses, dominating penalty corners and maintaining pressure. The encounter showcased Spain's determined approach, highlighting their tactical superiority over India.

