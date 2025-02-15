Tennis Star Jannik Sinner Settles Doping Case with WADA
Top tennis player Jannik Sinner agreed to a three-month ban over doping allegations, accepting responsibility after positive tests showed traces of a banned steroid, Clostebol. The World Anti-Doping Agency reached this settlement while ruling that Sinner did not intentionally cheat or gain any advantage thereby.
Top-ranked tennis star Jannik Sinner has agreed to a three-month suspension, settling with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over doping allegations. The decision draws a line under a case that has overshadowed the Italian player since two positive tests for the banned substance Clostebol nearly a year ago.
The World Anti-Doping Agency, which initially sought at least a year-long ban, accepted Sinner's explanation of accidental contamination and emphasized there was no intent to cheat. Sinner cited a massage session where a trainer who treated a cut inadvertently transferred the banned substance.
Sinner, who will not miss any Grand Slam due to the timing of the ban, expressed relief, describing the settlement as the conclusion of a 'shameful injustice.' The International Tennis Integrity Agency and the ATP Tour echoed the decision, underscoring the importance of players overseeing their entourages carefully.
