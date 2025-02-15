Gujarat Stallions Dominate Hyderabad Falcons in Thrilling InBL Pro U25 Matchup

In a thrilling showdown at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium, the Gujarat Stallions commanded the court and defeated the Hyderabad Falcons with an 84-73 victory in the InBL Pro U25 competition. From the very beginning, the Stallions set an aggressive pace, scoring 30 points in the first quarter and allowing the Falcons to lead for under a minute.

Trendon Hankerson was a standout performer, leading his team with 21 points, while the game's MVP, Jock Perry, delivered a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Despite the Falcons' attempts to close the gap, the Stallions remained unfazed, as highlighted by Nate Roberts' control of the paint and Mandeep Singh's late three-pointers.

While the Falcons mounted a second-quarter comeback led by Riyanshu Negi, Harry Morris, and Callum Dalton, Gujarat's offense, powered by Hankerson and Perry, reignited, keeping them ahead. Even as Joshua Duach and Prince Tyagi countered the Falcon's surge, the Stallions' defense and rebounding prowess secured the win, culminating in a remarkable display of sportsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)