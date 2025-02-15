Left Menu

Gujarat Stallions Dominate Hyderabad Falcons in Thrilling InBL Pro U25 Matchup

The Gujarat Stallions triumphed over the Hyderabad Falcons with an 84-73 win at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium. Led by Trendon Hankerson's 21 points and Jock Perry's dominance, the Stallions maintained control throughout the game, showcasing stellar performance even as the Falcons mounted a strong comeback effort.

A visual from the match. (Photo- InBL Pro U25). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling showdown at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium, the Gujarat Stallions commanded the court and defeated the Hyderabad Falcons with an 84-73 victory in the InBL Pro U25 competition. From the very beginning, the Stallions set an aggressive pace, scoring 30 points in the first quarter and allowing the Falcons to lead for under a minute.

Trendon Hankerson was a standout performer, leading his team with 21 points, while the game's MVP, Jock Perry, delivered a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Despite the Falcons' attempts to close the gap, the Stallions remained unfazed, as highlighted by Nate Roberts' control of the paint and Mandeep Singh's late three-pointers.

While the Falcons mounted a second-quarter comeback led by Riyanshu Negi, Harry Morris, and Callum Dalton, Gujarat's offense, powered by Hankerson and Perry, reignited, keeping them ahead. Even as Joshua Duach and Prince Tyagi countered the Falcon's surge, the Stallions' defense and rebounding prowess secured the win, culminating in a remarkable display of sportsmanship.

