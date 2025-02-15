Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in Thrilling ISPL Finale with Last-Ball Six

In a dramatic conclusion to the Indian Street Premier League's second season, Majhi Mumbai clinched the title with a nerve-wracking last-ball six, beating Srinagar Ke Veer by three wickets at the packed Dadoji Kondadev Stadium. An official statement hailed the event as a brilliant display of cricketing excellence.

The 20-day tournament, endorsed by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, showcased the vibrant energy of young players alongside seasoned veterans. The event was not only a testament to cricket's universal appeal but also a platform for street cricketers to step into the limelight and secure financial backing.

Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar added glamour to the final, with both owning the ISPL teams in contention. Mumbai, executing a strategic win, capitalized on a spectacular 50-50 Challenge Over, with superb performances from skipper Vijay Pawle and all-rounder Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, the tournament's top wicket-taker.

(With inputs from agencies.)