Imamura and Noguchi Triumph at 2025 Delhi Open Doubles

Unseeded Masamichi Imamura and Rio Noguchi clinched the Delhi Open doubles title, defeating second seeds Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Courtney John Lock. Frenchman Kyrian Jacquet upset top seed Vit Kopriva in men's singles semifinals, setting up a final clash with Briton Billy Harris, who staged a remarkable comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:45 IST
Masamichi Imamura and Rio Noguchi with the trophy. (Photo- DLTA). Image Credit: ANI
In a striking performance, the unseeded Japanese team of Masamichi Imamura and Rio Noguchi seized the 2025 Delhi Open doubles title. They defeated second-seeded competitors Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Courtney John Lock with a decisive 6-4, 6-3 victory at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

The match saw the Japanese pair start strong, breaking their opponents' serve early in each set. Despite a spirited fightback from Poonacha and Lock in the first set, Imamura and Noguchi maintained their composure, capturing the set 6-4. The second set mirrored the first, with a critical double fault from their opponents on match point handing victory to Imamura and Noguchi.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles division, unseeded Kyrian Jacquet continued his impressive run. He defeated top seed Vit Kopriva in the semifinals, setting the stage for a final against second seed Billy Harris. Harris showcased resilience in his match against third seed Tristan Schoolkate, overcoming a first-set loss to claim a 4-6, 7(7)-6(4), 6-2 victory.

