Imamura and Noguchi Triumph at 2025 Delhi Open Doubles

In a striking performance, the unseeded Japanese team of Masamichi Imamura and Rio Noguchi seized the 2025 Delhi Open doubles title. They defeated second-seeded competitors Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Courtney John Lock with a decisive 6-4, 6-3 victory at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

The match saw the Japanese pair start strong, breaking their opponents' serve early in each set. Despite a spirited fightback from Poonacha and Lock in the first set, Imamura and Noguchi maintained their composure, capturing the set 6-4. The second set mirrored the first, with a critical double fault from their opponents on match point handing victory to Imamura and Noguchi.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles division, unseeded Kyrian Jacquet continued his impressive run. He defeated top seed Vit Kopriva in the semifinals, setting the stage for a final against second seed Billy Harris. Harris showcased resilience in his match against third seed Tristan Schoolkate, overcoming a first-set loss to claim a 4-6, 7(7)-6(4), 6-2 victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)