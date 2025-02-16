Arshdeep Singh: India's Ace for Champions Trophy

In the realm of India's emerging fast bowlers, Harshit Rana has made his mark. However, for the upcoming Champions Trophy, Arshdeep Singh is the preferred choice. Despite being a rising star, Rana's chances of playing are slim with Arshdeep's superior talent and skill set.

The Indian team's strategy during the England series allowed Harshit to prove himself in all three ODIs. Yet, with Arshdeep's impressive economy rate and knack for swinging deliveries during Powerplays, he remains the frontrunner to start alongside Mohammed Shami.

Insights from seasoned coaches like Devang Gandhi and WV Raman highlight Arshdeep's edge in experience and technical variety, factors crucial for navigating Dubai's conditions. As India prepares to face Bangladesh, these factors play a decisive role in team selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)