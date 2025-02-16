Left Menu

Arshdeep Singh: India's Ace for Champions Trophy

Harshit Rana shows promise as India's fast bowling prospect but is likely to take a backseat to Arshdeep Singh for the Champions Trophy. Despite Harshit's improvements, Arshdeep's experience, left-arm variety, and ability to swing the ball both ways ensure his spot in the playing eleven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:16 IST
Arshdeep Singh: India's Ace for Champions Trophy
Arshdeep Singh
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In the realm of India's emerging fast bowlers, Harshit Rana has made his mark. However, for the upcoming Champions Trophy, Arshdeep Singh is the preferred choice. Despite being a rising star, Rana's chances of playing are slim with Arshdeep's superior talent and skill set.

The Indian team's strategy during the England series allowed Harshit to prove himself in all three ODIs. Yet, with Arshdeep's impressive economy rate and knack for swinging deliveries during Powerplays, he remains the frontrunner to start alongside Mohammed Shami.

Insights from seasoned coaches like Devang Gandhi and WV Raman highlight Arshdeep's edge in experience and technical variety, factors crucial for navigating Dubai's conditions. As India prepares to face Bangladesh, these factors play a decisive role in team selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025