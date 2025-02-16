Spain's Tight Triumph: Molina's Decisive Goal Clinches Victory
Spain secured a 2-1 victory over Germany in the FIH Women's Pro League. Luciana Molina's third-quarter goal was decisive. Aina Kresken initially put Germany ahead, but Sofia Rogoski equalized. Spain's defense held strong despite Germany's attempts in the final quarter. Spain now has eight points in the standings.
In a gripping contest, Spain edged out Germany 2-1 in the FIH Women's Pro League on Sunday, thanks to a decisive third-quarter goal by Luciana Molina.
Germany's Aina Kresken broke through early with a goal, but Sofia Rogoski's swift response for Spain set a balanced pace.
Despite Germany's persistent attacks, including a video review challenge and multiple penalty corners, Spain's defense proved unyielding, securing the victory and garnering eight points in the league standings.
