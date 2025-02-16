Spain's Tight Triumph: Molina's Decisive Goal Clinches Victory

In a gripping contest, Spain edged out Germany 2-1 in the FIH Women's Pro League on Sunday, thanks to a decisive third-quarter goal by Luciana Molina.

Germany's Aina Kresken broke through early with a goal, but Sofia Rogoski's swift response for Spain set a balanced pace.

Despite Germany's persistent attacks, including a video review challenge and multiple penalty corners, Spain's defense proved unyielding, securing the victory and garnering eight points in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)