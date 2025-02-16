Loic Meillard Makes History with Slalom Gold at World Championships

In a stunning display of skill, Switzerland's Loic Meillard clinched the men's slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Sunday, becoming the first Swiss man in 75 years to achieve this feat.

Meillard secured victory by a razor-thin margin of 0.26 seconds, while Norway's Atle Lie McGrath and Germany's Linus Strasser claimed silver and bronze, respectively. The event took a dramatic turn as frontrunner Clement Noel of France skied out after leading the first run.

The 28-year-old Meillard expressed disbelief at his victory, highlighting the fierce competition in slalom skiing. His achievement contributed to Switzerland topping the overall medals chart with five golds and a total of 13 medals, marking a dominant championship for the Swiss team.

(With inputs from agencies.)