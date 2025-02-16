Left Menu

Loic Meillard Makes History with Slalom Gold at World Championships

Loic Meillard secured a historic victory for Switzerland by winning the men's slalom at the Alpine skiing world championships. Meillard's triumph marked the first time a Swiss man claimed this title in 75 years. His win helped Switzerland dominate the medals tally with a total of 13 medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:25 IST
Loic Meillard Makes History with Slalom Gold at World Championships

In a stunning display of skill, Switzerland's Loic Meillard clinched the men's slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Sunday, becoming the first Swiss man in 75 years to achieve this feat.

Meillard secured victory by a razor-thin margin of 0.26 seconds, while Norway's Atle Lie McGrath and Germany's Linus Strasser claimed silver and bronze, respectively. The event took a dramatic turn as frontrunner Clement Noel of France skied out after leading the first run.

The 28-year-old Meillard expressed disbelief at his victory, highlighting the fierce competition in slalom skiing. His achievement contributed to Switzerland topping the overall medals chart with five golds and a total of 13 medals, marking a dominant championship for the Swiss team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025