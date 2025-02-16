Loic Meillard Claims Historic Slalom Gold for Switzerland

In a remarkable feat, Switzerland's Loic Meillard became the first Swiss male skier in 75 years to win the slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships. Meillard's triumph came with a margin of 0.26 seconds, overtaking initial leader Clement Noel of France who skied out during his run.

Norway's Atle Lie McGrath secured the silver medal while Linus Strasser earned Germany's first bronze in the event. Despite leading after the first run, France's Olympic champion Clement Noel failed to finish, leaving him still in search of his first world championship medal.

Highlighting a successful championship for Switzerland, Meillard also contributed to the men's team combined victory and a third-place finish in the giant slalom, adding to the Swiss team's overall haul of five gold medals and 13 total medals.

