James Sands Suffers Devastating Ankle and Calf Injury

United States midfielder James Sands faces a long recovery after suffering a severe ankle injury and a broken calf bone during a match for St Pauli. Sands, on loan from New York City FC, underwent surgery and is sidelined indefinitely, impacting his chance for a national team recall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamburg | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:48 IST
United States midfielder James Sands is facing a significant recovery period following a severe injury to his right ankle and a broken calf bone. The injury occurred during St Pauli's 1-0 loss to Freiburg in a recent Bundesliga match.

On loan from New York City FC, Sands had quickly become a key player for the German club since his January arrival. He was escorted off the field and taken to the hospital after sustaining the injury in stoppage time.

St Pauli coach Alexander Blessin expressed deep concern over Sands' condition. The club confirmed the midfielder has undergone surgery and will be out indefinitely. Their squad is currently struggling with several other injuries as well.

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

