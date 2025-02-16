James Sands Suffers Devastating Ankle and Calf Injury

United States midfielder James Sands is facing a significant recovery period following a severe injury to his right ankle and a broken calf bone. The injury occurred during St Pauli's 1-0 loss to Freiburg in a recent Bundesliga match.

On loan from New York City FC, Sands had quickly become a key player for the German club since his January arrival. He was escorted off the field and taken to the hospital after sustaining the injury in stoppage time.

St Pauli coach Alexander Blessin expressed deep concern over Sands' condition. The club confirmed the midfielder has undergone surgery and will be out indefinitely. Their squad is currently struggling with several other injuries as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)