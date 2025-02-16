Ashleigh Gardner Shines to Lead Gujarat Giants to Victory

In a stellar display of cricketing prowess, Ashleigh Gardner propelled the Gujarat Giants to a decisive six-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League encounter. Gardner showcased her exceptional all-round capabilities, capturing two wickets before delivering a powerful 52 runs off 32 balls with the bat.

Opting to bowl first, Gujarat exhibited a disciplined bowling performance with young talent Priya Mishra's impressive 3-wicket haul setting the tone. Gardner, alongside Deandra Dottin and Kashvee Gautam, contributed significantly to restricting UPW to a modest total of 143 for nine wickets.

Chasing 144, Gujarat faced an early setback, losing two quick wickets. However, Gardner's inspired innings, complemented by Laura Wolvaardt's steady play, turned the tide in their favor. Further contributions from Harleen Deol and Dottin ensured a smooth victory with two overs to spare.

