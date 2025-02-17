Left Menu

Tiger Woods: A Path to Unity in Golf's Divided Realm

Tiger Woods expressed optimism about resolving tensions between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. He highlighted a productive meeting between PGA's Jay Monahan, Adam Scott, and President Trump. The talks, involving Saudi Arabia's PIF, aim to unify the sport and enhance experiences for fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 05:06 IST
Tiger Woods revealed optimism on Sunday regarding the progress of talks aimed at resolving the schism in professional golf. The discussions involve the U.S.-based PGA Tour and its rival, LIV Golf, backed by Saudi Arabia. Woods noted significant advancements were made during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, facilitated by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Player Director Adam Scott.

Woods, addressing a CBS Sports broadcast during the Genesis Open in San Diego, remarked, "I think we're in a very positive place right now." Although Woods could not attend the meeting, he praised Monahan and Scott's performance during the discussions, which foresee further meetings.

The emergence of LIV Golf, known for its no-cut, 54-hole format, has challenged traditional golf structures. The league, since its 2022 inception, has attracted stars like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau through substantial contracts. A framework agreement to combine commercial operations emerged in June 2023, though complexities linger, with scrutiny in the U.S. regarding Saudi ties and human rights concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

