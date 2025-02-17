The Return of the Champions Trophy: Cricket Revitalized

The much-anticipated revival of the Champions Trophy is set to reignite the passions of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. The tournament, making a return after eight years, will kick off with Pakistan facing New Zealand in Karachi.

Originally sidelined in favor of the ODI World Cup, the tournament's reintroduction was announced by the International Cricket Council in November 2021, with the next edition scheduled for 2025. Political tensions have necessitated that India play its matches in the United Arab Emirates instead of Pakistan.

The structure involves the top seven teams from the 2023 World Cup, alongside host Pakistan, competing in two groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, leading up to an exciting final showdown in either Lahore or Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)