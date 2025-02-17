Left Menu

East Bengal Triumphs in Historic Kolkata Derby Victory

East Bengal FC celebrated their first-ever ISL Kolkata Derby win against Mohammedan SC. A stellar performance, marked by goals from Naorem Mahesh Singh, Saul Crespo, and David Lalhlansanga, secured the victory. Head coach Oscar Bruzon praised the team's depth and resilience after overcoming recent setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 10:21 IST
East Bengal Triumphs in Historic Kolkata Derby Victory
East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

East Bengal FC etched their name in history with their inaugural Indian Super League Kolkata Derby victory over Mohammedan SC. The team's 3-1 triumph on Sunday was orchestrated by goals from Naorem Mahesh Singh, Saul Crespo, and David Lalhlansanga, highlighting a determined response following a prior loss to Chennaiyin FC.

Coach Oscar Bruzon, elated by this crucial victory, spoke at the post-match press conference about the importance of the win, underlining its impact on the squad's morale. Bruzon emphasized the significance of derbies in football culture, describing them as battles of passion, legacy, and pride. The spirited performance, fueled by fan support, broke new ground for the Red and Gold Brigade in the ISL.

Bruzon also commended the depth and contribution of his substitutes, Crespo and Lalhlansanga, who secured the win with their goals. The coach highlighted the vital role of squad richness in navigating a challenging season. Additionally, he praised Naorem Mahesh Singh for his adaptability and creative prowess, noting his growing confidence and key presence in the central areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025