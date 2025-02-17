East Bengal Triumphs in Historic Kolkata Derby Victory

East Bengal FC etched their name in history with their inaugural Indian Super League Kolkata Derby victory over Mohammedan SC. The team's 3-1 triumph on Sunday was orchestrated by goals from Naorem Mahesh Singh, Saul Crespo, and David Lalhlansanga, highlighting a determined response following a prior loss to Chennaiyin FC.

Coach Oscar Bruzon, elated by this crucial victory, spoke at the post-match press conference about the importance of the win, underlining its impact on the squad's morale. Bruzon emphasized the significance of derbies in football culture, describing them as battles of passion, legacy, and pride. The spirited performance, fueled by fan support, broke new ground for the Red and Gold Brigade in the ISL.

Bruzon also commended the depth and contribution of his substitutes, Crespo and Lalhlansanga, who secured the win with their goals. The coach highlighted the vital role of squad richness in navigating a challenging season. Additionally, he praised Naorem Mahesh Singh for his adaptability and creative prowess, noting his growing confidence and key presence in the central areas.

