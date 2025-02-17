Sports Highlights: Pham's New Deal, Ejiofor's Victory, and More

In recent sports news, the Pittsburgh Pirates have signed outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract. The 36-year-old Pham delivered an impressive performance last season, hitting nine homers and 39 RBIs across various teams.

Zuby Ejiofor and Kadary Richmond led No. 9 St. John's to a notable 79-73 win over Creighton, solidifying their position in the Big East standings. RJ Luis Jr.'s double-double added to the team's outstanding performance.

Joao Fonseca made history by winning the Argentina Open at 18, marking him as Brazil's youngest ATP champion. Additional highlights include Tiger Woods' optimistic outlook on PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations and LeBron James sitting out the NBA All-Star Game due to ankle discomfort.

