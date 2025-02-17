Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Pham's New Deal, Ejiofor's Victory, and More

This report highlights recent sports news including Tommy Pham's signing with the Pittsburgh Pirates, St. John's victory over Creighton, Joao Fonseca's win at the Argentina Open, and updates on Shane McClanahan, LeBron James, and more. Each event showcases significant developments in the world of baseball, basketball, tennis, and golf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 10:25 IST
In recent sports news, the Pittsburgh Pirates have signed outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract. The 36-year-old Pham delivered an impressive performance last season, hitting nine homers and 39 RBIs across various teams.

Zuby Ejiofor and Kadary Richmond led No. 9 St. John's to a notable 79-73 win over Creighton, solidifying their position in the Big East standings. RJ Luis Jr.'s double-double added to the team's outstanding performance.

Joao Fonseca made history by winning the Argentina Open at 18, marking him as Brazil's youngest ATP champion. Additional highlights include Tiger Woods' optimistic outlook on PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations and LeBron James sitting out the NBA All-Star Game due to ankle discomfort.

