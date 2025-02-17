Australia Arrives in Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy Showdown
The Australian cricket team has arrived in Pakistan to compete in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Their first match is against England on February 22 in Lahore. The team, led by Steve Smith, will also face South Africa and Afghanistan in the group stage.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Australia's cricket team landed in Pakistan on Monday, marking the beginning of their quest in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The prestigious tournament will commence with Pakistan facing New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday. Back in 2017, Pakistan emerged victorious, besting India to clinch the title.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed that Australia's first match is set for February 22 against England at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. The team arrived in two groups, the former led by captain Steve Smith and coaches. Initially departing from Colombo, they traveled via Dubai before arriving in Lahore.
Australia will follow a hectic schedule as they skip warm-up matches, coming off a two-match ODI series loss against Sri Lanka. The squad will clash with South Africa on February 25 and Afghanistan on February 28. Steve Smith leads a skilled roster aiming for tournament success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Tightens in Lahore: Cricket Meets Politics
Tri-Nation Series Kicks Off: New Zealand vs Pakistan at Revamped Gaddafi Stadium
Kiwis Triumph Over Proteas with Commanding Win in Lahore
Mystery Deepens: Missing Sambhal Resident Found in Lahore Jail
Wedding Feast Turns Toxic: Mass Food Poisoning in Lahore