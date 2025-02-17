Left Menu

Vit Kopriva to Lead Star-Studded Lineup at DafaNews Bengaluru Open

Czech Republic's Vit Kopriva headlines a strong field of nine top-200 tennis players at the DafaNews Bengaluru Open. Set for February 24 to March 2, the upgraded ATP Challenger 125 event will offer $200,000 in prize money. The tournament features notable players and promises top-tier competition.

Updated: 17-02-2025 18:54 IST
Czech tennis star Vit Kopriva will headline the prestigious DafaNews Bengaluru Open, featuring nine of the world's top 200 players. The competition, hosted at the KSLTA Courts, will take place from February 24 to March 2, with an ATP Challenger 125 status upgrade ensuring high-stakes matches.

The tournament boasts a $200,000 prize pool and 125 ATP ranking points for the singles champion, attracting competitors like No. 135 Tristan Schoolkate and No. 177 Alexis Galarneau. Indian fans are promised impressive performances with a 32-player draw and a cutoff at World No. 237.

As the event celebrates a decade of competition, it proudly showcases past Indian winners such as Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran. With the tournament's recent enhancements, expectations are high for a memorable week of tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

