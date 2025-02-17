Left Menu

RCB vs DC Clash: Exciting Women's Premier League Action Unfolds

The Royal Challengers, led by Smriti Mandhana, won the toss in their Women's Premier League clash against Delhi Capitals, opting to bowl first. RCB made one change, bringing in Ekta Bisht. DC, meanwhile, included Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen in their lineup, dropping Alice Capsey and Nikki Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:20 IST
RCB vs DC Clash: Exciting Women's Premier League Action Unfolds
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter in the Women's Premier League, defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana made the call to bowl first after winning the toss against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday. Fans gathered with anticipation at the venue to witness the intense showdown between the two teams.

The Royal Challengers made strategic changes to their lineup, bringing in left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht for Prema Rawat. This alteration is expected to strengthen their bowling attack and pose a greater challenge to the opponents.

Delhi Capitals, not holding back, reintroduced Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen to their squad, giving the team a more robust line-up while resting Alice Capsey and Nikki Yadav. Both teams are poised with strong player lists, setting the stage for a memorable match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025