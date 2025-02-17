RCB vs DC Clash: Exciting Women's Premier League Action Unfolds

In a thrilling encounter in the Women's Premier League, defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana made the call to bowl first after winning the toss against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday. Fans gathered with anticipation at the venue to witness the intense showdown between the two teams.

The Royal Challengers made strategic changes to their lineup, bringing in left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht for Prema Rawat. This alteration is expected to strengthen their bowling attack and pose a greater challenge to the opponents.

Delhi Capitals, not holding back, reintroduced Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen to their squad, giving the team a more robust line-up while resting Alice Capsey and Nikki Yadav. Both teams are poised with strong player lists, setting the stage for a memorable match.

(With inputs from agencies.)