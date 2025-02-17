Left Menu

Scotland Boosts Squad Ahead of Six Nations Showdown with England

Scotland has added three players to its squad for the upcoming Six Nations match against England. Ali Price, Ross McCann, and Cameron Redpath join as Darcy Graham and Finn Russell work through concussion protocols following their recent injuries. The team prepares in Spain ahead of the Twickenham clash.

Updated: 17-02-2025 19:28 IST
Scotland has reinforced its rugby squad by adding three players for the critical Six Nations clash against England this Saturday. Among the new additions is British & Irish Lions scrumhalf Ali Price, as the team assesses the fitness of key players Darcy Graham and Finn Russell.

The Scottish Rugby Union confirmed Price's inclusion along with Ross McCann and Cameron Redpath. They replace injured players, with Matt Currie recovering from a concussion and Alexander Masibaka returning to his club. The team is currently training in Spain as part of their preparations for the match at Twickenham.

Price, who boasts 68 caps for Scotland, joins after George Horne suffered a facial injury. Meanwhile, Graham and Russell are following World Rugby concussion protocols after a head collision, with their participation still uncertain. Russell had passed his initial Head Injury Assessment but was sidelined as a precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

