Thrills and Upsets at Maha Open: Day One Highlights

Day one of the Maha Open brings unexpected victories and intense matches. Canadian Alexis Galarneau defeated wildcard Karan Singh with ease, while Valentin Vacherot caused an upset by beating fourth-seeded Elmer Moller. Ramkumar Ramanathan fell short in qualifiers, as Valentin Vacherot and Dalibor Svrcina emerged victorious in challenging main draw battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:16 IST
Kimmer Coppejans of Belgium. (Photo- MSLTA). Image Credit: ANI
In a day filled with excitement and challenges, the Maha Open kicked off at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Stadium, witnessing both expected outcomes and surprising upsets. Wildcard entrant Karan Singh, just 21, faced a swift departure as Canadian eighth seed Alexis Galarneau secured a 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Meanwhile, Valentin Vacherot of Monaco pulled off the tournament's first major upset, overcoming Denmark's fourth seed Elmer Moller in a grueling three-set battle, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. Vacherot, last year's champion, showcased resilience and tactical prowess against his higher-ranked opponent.

Ramkumar Ramanathan's journey ended in the final qualifying round, falling to Belgium's Kimmer Coppejans. Despite displaying moments of brilliance, Ramanathan could not sustain his momentum for victory. The competition remains fierce, promising more exhilarating tennis action in the days ahead.

