Thrills and Upsets at Maha Open: Day One Highlights

In a day filled with excitement and challenges, the Maha Open kicked off at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Stadium, witnessing both expected outcomes and surprising upsets. Wildcard entrant Karan Singh, just 21, faced a swift departure as Canadian eighth seed Alexis Galarneau secured a 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Meanwhile, Valentin Vacherot of Monaco pulled off the tournament's first major upset, overcoming Denmark's fourth seed Elmer Moller in a grueling three-set battle, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. Vacherot, last year's champion, showcased resilience and tactical prowess against his higher-ranked opponent.

Ramkumar Ramanathan's journey ended in the final qualifying round, falling to Belgium's Kimmer Coppejans. Despite displaying moments of brilliance, Ramanathan could not sustain his momentum for victory. The competition remains fierce, promising more exhilarating tennis action in the days ahead.

