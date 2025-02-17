Left Menu

Kohli's Redemption: Hopes Rise for Star Batsman at ICC Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, is optimistic about the player's performance at the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, anticipating a comeback after a slump in form. The absence of Jasprit Bumrah due to injury poses a challenge for India, but the team remains a strong contender.

Virat Kohli. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a renewed wave of optimism, Virat Kohli's childhood mentor, Rajkumar Sharma, voiced his confidence in the celebrated cricketer's return to form as the ICC Champions Trophy looms. While Kohli has faced recent setbacks in scoring, Sharma believes his protégé's long-standing record speaks for itself and anticipates a stellar comeback.

The star batsman's knee injury recently curtailed his participation in the ODI series against England, leaving him eager to rebound in the Champions Trophy set to commence on February 19. Kohli aims to reclaim his momentum and demonstrate why he remains a pivotal player for India.

Adding to the challenges, India's pace attack will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah, sidelined by an injury sustained during the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test. Sharma highlighted Bumrah's indispensable role in the squad but expressed faith in the current team, spearheaded by Rohit Sharma, to make a significant impact at the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

