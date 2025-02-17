In the sports world, the Pittsburgh Pirates have signed outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal, marking a significant addition to their lineup. Pham, known for his consistent performance, played for multiple major teams in 2024, showcasing versatility and skill.

In a stunning twist at the Daytona International Speedway, William Byron clinched his second consecutive Daytona 500 title in a thrilling overtime finale. Meanwhile, NBA superstar LeBron James withdrew from the All-Star Game due to ankle discomfort, leaving fans and the league in suspense.

On a different note, Argentine inmates have embraced rugby to deter future crimes, led by visionary Eduardo "Coco" Oderigo. The transformative program has significantly reduced reoffending rates among participants, proving the power of sports in rehabilitation efforts.

