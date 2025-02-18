Dramatic Climaxes in Asian Champions League

In a thrilling turn of events, Pakhtakor cemented their place in the last 16 of the Asian Champions League on Monday. Their 2-1 victory over Qatar's Al-Sadd, combined with Al-Gharafa's 4-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli, assured the Uzbek team passage to the next round.

The fate of Persepolis is still undecided following a goalless draw against Al-Nassr in Tehran, despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Al-Nassr lineup. With matches looming, Persepolis stands in eighth place, while fellow Iranian team Esteghlal could advance with a draw against Al-Rayyan.

The tournament sees top eight teams from the west and east of Asia advancing to face-offs in March, with central quarter-finals and finals hosted in Saudi Arabia in April and May. Pakhtakor's striker Brayan Riascos was pivotal, doubling the team's goal tally with crucial scores, marking their inaugural win this campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)