Parma Relieves Fabio Pecchia of Managerial Duties Amid Relegation Woes
Parma has dismissed their manager Fabio Pecchia after a series of defeats placed them in the Serie A relegation zone. Despite a recent contract renewal until 2027, Pecchia's exit follows a winless streak and a slip to 18th place. He led Parma from Serie B to top-tier promotion.
Parma has terminated the contract of manager Fabio Pecchia following a string of losses that have left the team in the Serie A relegation zone. The announcement on Monday comes after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to AS Roma at home extended their winless streak to seven matches.
Pecchia, who took the reins in 2022, guided Parma from Serie B, narrowly missing out on promotion in his first season before clinching the championship in the following year. This recent achievement earned him a contract extension until 2027 in October.
However, the club's current form—winning only four out of 25 league games—has seen them plummet to 18th in the table, prompting this managerial change. Parma is set to face Bologna on Sunday, marking the start of a new chapter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
