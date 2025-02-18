Left Menu

Parma Relieves Fabio Pecchia of Managerial Duties Amid Relegation Woes

Parma has dismissed their manager Fabio Pecchia after a series of defeats placed them in the Serie A relegation zone. Despite a recent contract renewal until 2027, Pecchia's exit follows a winless streak and a slip to 18th place. He led Parma from Serie B to top-tier promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 02:28 IST
Parma Relieves Fabio Pecchia of Managerial Duties Amid Relegation Woes

Parma has terminated the contract of manager Fabio Pecchia following a string of losses that have left the team in the Serie A relegation zone. The announcement on Monday comes after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to AS Roma at home extended their winless streak to seven matches.

Pecchia, who took the reins in 2022, guided Parma from Serie B, narrowly missing out on promotion in his first season before clinching the championship in the following year. This recent achievement earned him a contract extension until 2027 in October.

However, the club's current form—winning only four out of 25 league games—has seen them plummet to 18th in the table, prompting this managerial change. Parma is set to face Bologna on Sunday, marking the start of a new chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025