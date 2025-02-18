Khelo India Winter Games Postponed Amid Snowfall Woes

The highly anticipated Khelo India Winter Games, originally scheduled to be held in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, have been postponed due to inadequate snowfall, causing dissatisfaction among athletes and spectators alike. Rauf Tramboo, President of the Winter Games Association of J&K, voiced his concern over the development, highlighting its far-reaching impact.

"This postponement is unfortunate for all involved, especially the athletes gearing up for the event and visitors traveling from afar," Tramboo remarked. He conceded that the decision was necessitated by natural factors beyond human control, with snowfall levels proving insufficient for the games.

"Sometimes nature doesn't cooperate, as in this case with insufficient snowfall," he added. Authorities, in collaboration with the Meteorological Department, are vigilantly tracking weather forecasts to establish new dates for the tournament. Tramboo noted a potential window of favorable conditions on January 19th and 20th, as well as February 24th to 26th. Organizers remain optimistic that the expected snowfall will soon enable the event to proceed, providing participants and fans with an exhilarating experience.

