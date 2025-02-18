Left Menu

Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz Gear Up for Crucial Showdown

Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz look to bounce back in their crucial Women's Premier League match on Wednesday. Both teams aim to improve batting performances and address various challenges. The match will also be the last at Kotambi Stadium before the league moves to Bengaluru.

Updated: 18-02-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 12:42 IST
On Wednesday, the Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz will seek to improve their batting performances in their upcoming Women's Premier League clash after recent disappointments. Both teams are eager to recover momentum with the Capitals' batting lineup under scrutiny for not meeting expectations.

This encounter holds additional significance as the final match at Kotambi Stadium before the WPL transitions to Bengaluru starting February 21. The Capitals, yet to replicate pre-tournament projections, faltered despite a narrow victory over the Mumbai Indians and a challenging loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Warriorz, facing similar hurdles, hope for impactful performances from their Indian lineup led by Deepti Sharma and other key players. The absence of injured Alyssa Healy has weakened their top order. As both teams aim to rebound, leg-spinner Alana King's role against Delhi will be critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

