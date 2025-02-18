Left Menu

Kyle Jamieson Returns to Boost New Zealand's Champions Trophy Squad

Kyle Jamieson replaces injured Lockie Ferguson in New Zealand's Champions Trophy squad. The 30-year-old returns for his first ODI since September 2023, after a stress fracture kept him out for a year. Jamieson marked his comeback in the Super Smash T20 for Canterbury.

Updated: 18-02-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 12:47 IST
In a strategic move, New Zealand has called up Kyle Jamieson to replace Lockie Ferguson, who was sidelined due to an injury, for the Champions Trophy. The change received official approval just before their opening match against Pakistan.

Jamieson, 30, last played for New Zealand in an ODI against Bangladesh in September 2023. His return to international cricket marks a significant comeback after battling a stress fracture that kept him away since February 2022.

Initially working towards recovery as per medical advice, Jamieson re-entered competitive play via the Super Smash T20 earlier this year. His return is highly anticipated by fans and the team, as he assumes a critical role in the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

