Sports Buzz: Injury, Delays, Deals, and Decisions

The latest sports news covers Brady Tkachuk's injury during a U.S. game, snow delaying Messi's Miami debut, Bengals negotiating with Tee Higgins, Djokovic's anti-doping concerns, Perdomo's contract extension, Brisbane Olympics planning, Rafael Devers' positional stance, Ben Cleveland's DUI charge, Carlos Alcaraz's win in Doha, and Yuli Gurriel's Padres deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Monday's sports highlights, U.S. forward Brady Tkachuk exited a game against Sweden with an injury, and Messi's anticipated debut with Inter Miami faced delays due to a snowstorm. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals are working on a long-term deal for wide receiver Tee Higgins, despite the option to reapply a franchise tag.

Tennis luminary Novak Djokovic has brought to light concerns over favoritism within the tennis anti-doping system. Amidst this, Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo secured a four-year contract extension, while Brisbane's Olympic venue plans are set to be clarified by March's end after prolonged indecision.

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers remains firm in his position decision, against roster changes following Alex Bregman's signing. Ravens' Ben Cleveland faces a legal issue with a DUI charge, and Carlos Alcaraz secured a tough victory in Doha. Lastly, Yuli Gurriel joined San Diego Padres on a minor league deal with prospects in spring training.

