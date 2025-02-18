Pakistan's Cricket Revival: From Crisis to Champions Trophy Celebration
Former cricket captain Wasim Bari reflects on the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team and its impact on Pakistan cricket. After a decade of exile, the ICC Champions Trophy marks an emotional return of international cricket to Pakistan, celebrating resilience and renewed hope for the sport in the nation.
Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Bari expresses happiness over the revival of international cricket in Pakistan with the ICC Champions Trophy after a decade-long hiatus. The previous absence followed the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team, which cast a long shadow over the nation's cricket.
Bari recalls the shocking day of the attack as a devastating blow to Pakistan cricket, emphasizing the challenges faced as teams refused to play in Pakistan due to security concerns. He reflects on the sentiment of disbelief and sorrow shared by governments and cricket bodies worldwide.
With the return of teams like England, Australia, and South Africa, Pakistan demonstrates a comeback in the cricket world. Bari attributes this success to the dedication of Pakistan cricket stakeholders and celebrates the resilience that has guided the sport back to prominence.
