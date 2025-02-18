Thrilling Hockey Clash: Spain Edges Out India in FIH Pro League

In a dramatic encounter during the FIH Pro League, the Indian women's hockey team suffered a close 3-4 defeat against Spain, marking their first loss in the tournament. The match held on Tuesday witnessed breathtaking play from both sides, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Baljeet Kaur, Sakshi Rana, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal netted crucial goals for India. However, Spain's counter-attacks were spearheaded by Estel Petchame, Sofia Rogoski, and captain Lucia Jimenez, whose backhand strike in the 52nd minute secured the win.

The tightly contested game saw Sakshi Rana and Jyoti Singh earn their first senior international caps, with Rana scoring on debut. Despite India's determined efforts, Spain maintained their defensive structure and thwarted a last-minute push from India to equalize. The thrilling clash demonstrated the fierce competitiveness of international women's hockey.

