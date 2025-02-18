Shardul Thakur Set for Essex Debut: Indian Star Joins County Cricket

Talented Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur is poised to enter the County Cricket scene after signing with Essex for a seven-match run. This venture offers Thakur a fresh platform to demonstrate his diverse abilities against challenging new competition. Essex has confirmed Thakur's involvement in seven County Championship matches scheduled for April and May.

Essex declared in a statement, "Star Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur has agreed a seven-match Rothesay County Championship deal from the beginning of the 2025 season." This marks Shardul's inaugural foray into County Cricket. Having represented India 83 times across formats, he boasts 129 wickets, including 31 from 11 Tests.

Thakur's record in India's domestic circuit is formidable, with over 400 runs and 34 wickets at an average of 21.67, aiding Mumbai's progress to the Ranji Trophy semi-finals. Overall, he has amassed 296 First-Class wickets, averaging 27.45, alongside 2,389 runs, including two centuries and 15 fifties.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Shardul stated, "I am excited to join Essex this summer. It presents new challenges and opportunities for me to showcase my skills," in an Essex-released statement. He follows in the footsteps of Indian cricketers like Umesh Yadav, Murali Vijay, and Gautam Gambhir in joining Essex, who aspire to clinch their first Championship since 2019.

Essex's Director of Cricket, Chris Silverwood, commented, "We're thrilled with Shardul's signing. Securing a high-quality quick bowler with batting capability was a winter priority for the Club. With Thakur, we've accomplished that goal and eagerly anticipate his contributions to Essex and the County Championship."

(With inputs from agencies.)