Left Menu

Tragic Cricket Match Turns Fatal in Surajpur

A cricket match in Surajpur town turned deadly after Manish, a 32-year-old local, was fatally attacked with a bat by two youths following a ball incident. Despite hiding in an old building's ruins, Manish succumbed to his injuries before he could be found by police on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:49 IST
Tragic Cricket Match Turns Fatal in Surajpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A friendly game of cricket turned deadly in Surajpur town on Monday evening, as a local resident, Manish, was fatally injured during an altercation. The incident occurred when the 32-year-old, who operates an RO plant, was struck by a cricket ball.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Hirdesh Katheria, an argument ensued when Manish protested being hit by the ball. In response, two youths, identified as Shivam and Manish, reportedly attacked him with a cricket bat, forcing Manish to flee and take shelter within the ruins of an old building.

Tragically, Manish was not found until the following morning when his family discovered his bloodied body. Police have since initiated an investigation into the homicide, promising a detailed inquiry into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025