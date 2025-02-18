Tragic Cricket Match Turns Fatal in Surajpur

A friendly game of cricket turned deadly in Surajpur town on Monday evening, as a local resident, Manish, was fatally injured during an altercation. The incident occurred when the 32-year-old, who operates an RO plant, was struck by a cricket ball.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Hirdesh Katheria, an argument ensued when Manish protested being hit by the ball. In response, two youths, identified as Shivam and Manish, reportedly attacked him with a cricket bat, forcing Manish to flee and take shelter within the ruins of an old building.

Tragically, Manish was not found until the following morning when his family discovered his bloodied body. Police have since initiated an investigation into the homicide, promising a detailed inquiry into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)