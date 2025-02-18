No Reconciliation: Russell Maintains Stance Against Verstappen
George Russell, a Mercedes driver, remains steadfast in his approach despite last year's disagreements with F1 champion Max Verstappen. Russell has not communicated with Verstappen since their dispute in Abu Dhabi. Instead, he is focused on the upcoming season and competing for victory.
George Russell, the Mercedes driver, has not engaged in any conversation with Formula One champion Max Verstappen since their public disagreement in Abu Dhabi last December. On Tuesday, Russell confirmed that he does not intend to alter his approach toward the Red Bull racer.
The tensions between Russell and Verstappen escalated last year, with both drivers exchanging serious allegations. Verstappen claimed a loss of respect for the Briton as a person, accusing him of being threatening and bullying, while Russell retorted with his own accusations.
As the new season approaches, Russell remains focused on winning. With a new teammate, Italian teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli, his fourth year with Mercedes marks an opportunity to climb the ranks with both eyes set on victory starting March 16 in Australia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UAE and Argentina Forge Stronger Economic Ties at Abu Dhabi Seminar
Denel to Showcase Cutting-Edge Defence Innovations at IDEX25 in Abu Dhabi
Belinda Bencic Triumphs in Abu Dhabi: A Mother's Historic Victory
Epic Battle in the 2025 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025: Showcasing Global Defense Innovations in Abu Dhabi