Ponting's Pick: Arshdeep Singh Over Harshit Rana for India's Champions Trophy Opener

Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting has expressed his preference for Arshdeep Singh over Harshit Rana to fill the shoes of the injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's lineup for the Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh.

During The ICC Review, Ponting lauded Arshdeep's prowess in all phases of the game, citing his ability to deliver in the T20 format and likening his skill set to that of Bumrah, especially in death overs. Despite acknowledging Rana's talent, Ponting emphasized the tactical advantages of including a left-arm pacer like Arshdeep in the squad.

He further discussed the positive form of key Indian players, asserting that the renewed performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are promising signs ahead of the tournament. With Shreyas Iyer returning to form, India's lineup seems solid, with the notable exception of Bumrah's absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)