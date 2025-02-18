Mumbai Indians' Bowlers Dominate Gujarat Giants in Women's Premier League

The Gujarat Giants faced a challenging match against the Mumbai Indians, suffering a defeat after a disappointing batting display in the Women's Premier League encounter. Mumbai's bowlers executed a precise game plan, limiting the Giants to a modest total of 120 runs.

Off-spinner Hayley Matthews was pivotal in dismantling the Giants' batting lineup, taking three crucial wickets and ending with figures of 3 for 16. Her bowling was complemented by Shabnim Ismail, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Amanjot Kaur, who collectively maintained the pressure on Gujarat.

Despite Harleen Deol's effort, the Giants fell into trouble early in the game, losing key wickets in rapid succession. The team's inability to build partnerships led to a steady fall of wickets, resulting in their eventual downfall at the hands of Mumbai's sharp bowling attack.

