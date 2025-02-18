Left Menu

Nat Sciver-Brunt Leads Mumbai to Victory Over Gujarat Giants

Nat Sciver-Brunt's all-round performance propelled the Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket triumph over the Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League. Sciver-Brunt scored 57 runs and secured two wickets, leading her team past Gujarat's total of 120 runs, despite early batting struggles.

All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt delivered a standout performance, guiding Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League on Tuesday. Her contributions included a key 57-run innings complemented by taking two crucial wickets.

Mumbai chose to bowl first and restricted Gujarat to 120 runs as their bowlers, including Hayley Matthews, Shabnim Ismail, Amelia Kerr, and Amanjot Kaur, offered an impeccable display of skill. Despite losing early wickets, Mumbai reached the target with 3.5 overs to spare, thanks to Sciver-Brunt's 39-ball knock.

Gujarat Giants struggled with aggression in their batting lineup; only Harleen Deol managed a significant score of 32. Sciver-Brunt's bowling prowess was evident as she claimed the important wickets of in-form players, helping Mumbai secure their victory.

