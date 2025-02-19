Left Menu

Esteghlal Triumphs Over Al-Rayyan to Advance in Asian Champions League

Esteghlal advances to the last 16 of the Asian Champions League with a 2-0 win over Al-Rayyan, pushing out rivals Persepolis. Alireza Koushki starred with a goal and assist. The league phase concludes, setting the knockout stage lineup, with Esteghlal facing Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 00:33 IST
Iran's Esteghlal has successfully secured its position in the last 16 of the Asian Champions League with a decisive 2-0 victory over Qatar's Al-Rayyan on Tuesday. This triumph means the Tehran-based team advances at the expense of its compatriots and fierce rivals, Persepolis.

Substitute Alireza Koushki played a crucial role, assisting Mohammad Azadi's opening goal in the 46th minute and later scoring Esteghlal's second. This victory elevated Esteghlal to sixth in the 12-team west Asian standings and forced Persepolis out of the eight qualification spots. Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia secured the top spot in the standings with a 2-0 victory against Al-Wasl from the United Arab Emirates.

The completion of the league phase has now set the stage for the knockout rounds of the west Asian division. Esteghlal is set to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, as other prominent fixtures include Al-Ahli taking on Al-Rayyan and Qatar's Al Sadd meeting Al-Wasl. The quarter-finals, semis, and final will occur in a centralized format in Saudi Arabia in late April and early May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

