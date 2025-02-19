Left Menu

Berrettini Upsets Djokovic in Thrilling Qatar Open Start

Matteo Berrettini defeated Novak Djokovic 7-6(4) 6-2 in the Qatar Open first round. This marks Berrettini's first win against a top 10 opponent since January 2023. Djokovic, aiming for a 100th ATP title, will shift his focus to doubles as he continues recovery from a recent injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 01:31 IST
Berrettini Upsets Djokovic in Thrilling Qatar Open Start
Novak Djokovic

In a surprising turn at the Qatar Open, Matteo Berrettini defeated tennis legend Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 7-6(4) 6-2, during the first round. This victory marks Berrettini's first triumph over the former world number one, who was aiming for his 100th ATP title.

Berrettini, ranked world number 35 and recognized as the ATP's comeback player last year, expressed joy over achieving this personal milestone against Djokovic. The Italian previously faced defeats in four encounters against the Serbian, mainly in key tournaments.

Djokovic, who recently recovered from a hamstring injury sustained during the Australian Open semifinals, has now set his sights on the doubles competition. He will team up with Spaniard Fernando Verdasco, taking on the duo of Harri Heliovaara and Henry Pattem in the quarter-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025