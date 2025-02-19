Berrettini Upsets Djokovic in Thrilling Qatar Open Start
Matteo Berrettini defeated Novak Djokovic 7-6(4) 6-2 in the Qatar Open first round. This marks Berrettini's first win against a top 10 opponent since January 2023. Djokovic, aiming for a 100th ATP title, will shift his focus to doubles as he continues recovery from a recent injury.
In a surprising turn at the Qatar Open, Matteo Berrettini defeated tennis legend Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 7-6(4) 6-2, during the first round. This victory marks Berrettini's first triumph over the former world number one, who was aiming for his 100th ATP title.
Berrettini, ranked world number 35 and recognized as the ATP's comeback player last year, expressed joy over achieving this personal milestone against Djokovic. The Italian previously faced defeats in four encounters against the Serbian, mainly in key tournaments.
Djokovic, who recently recovered from a hamstring injury sustained during the Australian Open semifinals, has now set his sights on the doubles competition. He will team up with Spaniard Fernando Verdasco, taking on the duo of Harri Heliovaara and Henry Pattem in the quarter-finals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
