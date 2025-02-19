Left Menu

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic: A Dynamic Coaching Duo

Andy Murray will remain as Novak Djokovic's coach likely through the French Open. The pair initially joined forces before the Australian Open. Djokovic expressed his desire to continue working with Murray indefinitely, with a focus on U.S. tournaments and some clay-court events after the French Open.

Updated: 19-02-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:46 IST
Renowned tennis player Andy Murray is set to extend his role as the coach for Novak Djokovic, potentially through the French Open.

The partnership, which began as an unexpected move before the Australian Open, has been positively received. Djokovic, a holder of 24 Grand Slam titles, confirmed his intent to continue collaborating with Murray indefinitely, particularly focusing on tournaments in the U.S. and clay-court competitions.

This collaboration marks a significant chapter in Djokovic's career as he navigates the professional tennis circuit with Murray's guidance, aiming for new heights post his semifinal run at Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

