Majhi Mumbai Clinches ISPL Crown: A Display of Grit and Glory

Majhi Mumbai won the Indian Street Premier League Season 2, defeating Srinagar ke Veer in a thrilling final. The team, owned by Amitabh Bachchan and Neeti Agrawal, showed exceptional sportsmanship. The league offers emerging cricketers opportunities, as witnessed by the attendance of notable sports and Bollywood figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:29 IST
In a heart-stopping finale, Majhi Mumbai triumphed over Srinagar ke Veer by three wickets, clinching the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 title.

The league, which is the largest tennis ball cricket tournament in India, featured six teams each led by celebrity owners, with Majhi Mumbai being backed by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and Neeti Agrawal of Path India.

The event at Thane's Dadoji Kondadev Stadium was attended by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and various Bollywood personalities, marking a grand celebration of emerging cricket talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

