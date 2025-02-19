Majhi Mumbai Clinches ISPL Crown: A Display of Grit and Glory

In a heart-stopping finale, Majhi Mumbai triumphed over Srinagar ke Veer by three wickets, clinching the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 title.

The league, which is the largest tennis ball cricket tournament in India, featured six teams each led by celebrity owners, with Majhi Mumbai being backed by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and Neeti Agrawal of Path India.

The event at Thane's Dadoji Kondadev Stadium was attended by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and various Bollywood personalities, marking a grand celebration of emerging cricket talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)