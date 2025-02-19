Left Menu

Mizoram Sets the Pace: Aizawl to Host its First International Half Marathon

Mizoram plans its first international half marathon in Aizawl, with 2,000 runners expected. The event aims to boost health and tourism and serve as an anti-drug campaign. Pending approval from the AFI, it is tentatively set for April. Online registration will be available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:52 IST
Mizoram Sets the Pace: Aizawl to Host its First International Half Marathon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government is poised to make history by hosting its inaugural international half marathon in Aizawl, according to Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar.

With an expected turnout of about 2,000 runners nationally and globally, the event is currently awaiting a green light from the Athletic Federation of India (AFI) to finalize its timing.

The marathon aims to promote not just health and fitness but also tourism, and will double as an anti-drug initiative for the youth. An MoU has been signed with Innovations India for a successful event, while registration will primarily be online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025