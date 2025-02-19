Mizoram Sets the Pace: Aizawl to Host its First International Half Marathon
Mizoram plans its first international half marathon in Aizawl, with 2,000 runners expected. The event aims to boost health and tourism and serve as an anti-drug campaign. Pending approval from the AFI, it is tentatively set for April. Online registration will be available.
The Mizoram government is poised to make history by hosting its inaugural international half marathon in Aizawl, according to Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar.
With an expected turnout of about 2,000 runners nationally and globally, the event is currently awaiting a green light from the Athletic Federation of India (AFI) to finalize its timing.
The marathon aims to promote not just health and fitness but also tourism, and will double as an anti-drug initiative for the youth. An MoU has been signed with Innovations India for a successful event, while registration will primarily be online.
