Sinner's Controversial Ban: Fair Play or Favoritism?

Jannik Sinner received a three-month ban after testing positive for clostebol, even though he was cleared of wrongdoing. The decision has sparked criticism for being 'too convenient'. WADA's appeal was based on the responsibility athletes have for their team's actions. WADA's handling of the case has been called transparent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:42 IST
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner's three-month ban after a positive clostebol test has stirred debate, despite his exoneration from wrongdoing. Critics have branded the decision as 'too convenient', pointing out that other players like Iga Swiatek have had similar experiences with shorter bans.

WADA, represented by chief counsel Ross Wenzel, justified the appeal against Sinner, citing athletes' responsibility for their support team's actions. Wenzell emphasized transparency in the case's handling, asserting that over 70 similar agreements have been made in recent years, but acknowledged the intricacies involved.

The decision has prompted mixed reactions among tennis players, including Novak Djokovic, who remarked on potential favoritism in the process. Wenzel encouraged an in-depth look at the Independent Tribunal's decision, which concluded that Sinner's positive test resulted from support team negligence during therapy sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

