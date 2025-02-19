Vidarbha's Resilient Stand: Rathod and Wadkar Shine in Ranji Trophy Semifinal

With a relentless determination, Vidarbha's Yash Rathod and Akshay Wadkar forged an unyielding partnership, elevating their side to a commanding lead of 260 runs against Mumbai at the Ranji Trophy semifinal. Staging a recovery from a precarious 56 for four, the duo's resilience was the highlight of the day's play.

Earlier, Vidarbha capitalized on their 113-run first-innings lead after dismissing Mumbai for 270. However, their top order faltered against Shams Mulani's incisive spells. Mulani, securing two vital wickets, along with Shardul Thakur's early breakthrough, had rattled Vidarbha's start.

Despite the aggressive bowling, Rathod's knock of 59 and Wadkar's steady 31 allowed Vidarbha to regroup. With two days of play remaining, the contest remains tightly poised, though Vidarbha holds an edge thanks to their stellar batting display and a strong team effort.

